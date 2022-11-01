Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of GATX worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.01. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

