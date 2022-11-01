Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMP opened at $309.12 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average is $264.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.