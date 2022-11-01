Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

