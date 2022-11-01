Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in onsemi by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in onsemi by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

onsemi Trading Down 9.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

