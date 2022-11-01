Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

