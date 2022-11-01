Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

