Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.75 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1,392.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 60.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $232.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.