Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.97 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 72.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

