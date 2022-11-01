Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

