Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.08 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

