Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average is $226.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

