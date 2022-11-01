Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 154 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

