Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,585 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 206,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BTI opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

