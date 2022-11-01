Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

