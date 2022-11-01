Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

