Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,727 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 251.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.