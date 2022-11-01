Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,081 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $12,894,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.3 %

LNC stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

