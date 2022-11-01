Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 13,078.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 264,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.