First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 88.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

