First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NXTG stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

