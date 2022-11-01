Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

