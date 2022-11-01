FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 16.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of DFEB opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

