GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GEE Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 587,689 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

