GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GEE Group Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.08.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
About GEE Group
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
