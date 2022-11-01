goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,208.7 days.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. goeasy has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $158.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.14.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

