Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 388,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 72.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 137,901 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $5,684,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

