Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $544,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

