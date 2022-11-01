Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,600 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 6.16.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,134,283 shares of company stock worth $13,769,802. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

