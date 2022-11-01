Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 8,000 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 754,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

