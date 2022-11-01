Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.7 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

