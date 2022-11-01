Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentherm by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.