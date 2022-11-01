Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Kennametal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

