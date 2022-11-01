Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

