Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,500 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

