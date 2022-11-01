Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tennant were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

