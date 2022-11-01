Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,900 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

