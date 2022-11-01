Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 236,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

