Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

