Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Heska has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $230.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
