Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

