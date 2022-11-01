HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

