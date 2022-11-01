Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

HOLX stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

