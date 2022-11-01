Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HPLTU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

