Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

