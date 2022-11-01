HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 945,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

