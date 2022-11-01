Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.85-$1.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.85-1.11 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ichor Trading Down 2.9 %
Ichor stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $731.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.04.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
