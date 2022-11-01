Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.76 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

