Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 956 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 53,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.33.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

