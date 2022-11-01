Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $12,466,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

