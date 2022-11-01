Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 277,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,629,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,184,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

