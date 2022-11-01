Independent Advisor Alliance Has $373,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

